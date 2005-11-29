Data Respons acquires Centrex

Data Respons ASA has acquired Norwegian company Centrex for MNOK 11 with an additional payment based on results in 2006 and 2007. The company delivers advanced embedded solutions and projects within the communications area.

`During the last five years, Centrex has built up a strong customer portfolio and a good reputation in the industry. The company will strengthen Data Respons` position within embedded solutions towards many of our key customers. An important point for us has been that Centrex delivers recurring solutions based on their competence. In addition the company is well managed, has skilled personnel and enjoyed good profitability ever since it was founded,`says CEO Kenneth Ragnvaldsen of Data Respons ASA.



Centrex will strengthen Data Respons` capability on development and deliveries embedded solutions, particularly within wireless communications. The customer portfolio includes Telenor, Nera, ABB, Ericsson, Roxar, Q-Free, Tandberg and Tomra among others. Centrex was founded in 1998 and is located at Sandvika (Oslo) and has 8 employees. In 2004 turnover was MNOK 11.7 and profit before tax MNOK 4.6.



`The initiative from Data Respons has been welcomed by the employees,` says acting Chairman

Morten Jørgensen of Centrex AS. In my opinion, there`s lots of opportunity to succeed together.

Both companies focus on customized embedded solutions and are characterized by a high level

of technology competence.`



The acquisition is subject to satisfactory due diligence process.