© andrzej thiel dreamstime.com

Agilent joins Bangor University in teaching efforts

Agilent Technologies Inc. and Bangor University opened a new Agilent-branded laboratory. The lab, located in the School of Electronic Engineering at Bangor University, is equipped with Agilent instruments and will support the teaching of undergraduate and postgraduate courses in electronic engineering.

Professor John Hughes, the university's vice-chancellor, and Graham Newton, Agilent's education and research manager in Europe, formally opened the laboratory.



"Agilent has always been committed to working with and supporting academic institutions to help develop the next generation of engineers. One of the ways we do this is by helping to equip teaching laboratories with cutting-edge instrumentation,'' Newton said. "Bangor University has a world-class reputation in optoelectronics and organic electronics, and it is a real privilege to be able to support this new teaching lab and the young engineers who will be learning in it."



The new laboratory can accommodate up to 48 students at a time. Agilent equipment in the lab includes 27 oscilloscopes, 25 DC power supplies, 25 digital multimeters and two precision source/measure units.



"This investment comes at a welcome time as it enables us to build on the school's success in the RAE and to continue to use our research expertise to provide an outstanding student experience, and to inspire our students to achieve their full potential," said Vice-Chancellor Paul Spencer, head of the School of Electronic Engineering. "We are introducing a range of new four-year master of engineer programs for undergraduates, and extending the range of masters courses that we offer."