JJS investment results in 30% increase in headcount

Following on from recent investments to enhance its test facilities, the investment continues at JJS Electronics. The line is in response to increased demand for their PCB assembly services and will be fully operational in January.

The new SMT line will consist of a DEK Horizon 03iX printer, Dual Mydata MY100DXe14 and MY100SX14e placement machines. This new set up will be capable of placing down to 01005 components, with up to 336 Agilis intelligent feeder slots available for high component mix assemblies and a theoretical placement rate of 66K components per hour (cph). The new oven is an 8 zone BTU Pyramax 100A and completing the investment is two Mirtec MV-3L AOI systems.



Commenting on the recent investments, Graham Smith, Managing Director of the Paragon Electronics Groups’ Electronics Division which includes the pcb assembly business at JJS says, “Our business has continued to grow despite the economic climate. We are finding that companies are increasingly looking to partner with contract manufacturers who can manufacture cost effectively whilst also providing a superior standard of quality, flexibility and service. Because of this we are in a very strong position here at JJS.”



He continues “With the on-going success of our PCBA business and the projected continuation of this growth, we have again invested in the future. With the new line imminent we have recently recruited and trained new staff for the PCB area which represents a 30% increase in headcount.”