© pelfophoto dreamstime.com

Season Group acquires DSP Design

Season Group has announced that it has acquired DSP Design – a UK based company in embedded computer technology.

Based at the Tapton Park Innovation Centre in Chesterfield, DSP Design specializes in the design, manufacture and supply of standard, as well as custom-made, embedded computer systems to original equipment manufacturers.



The acquisition will enable Season to provide enhanced design support to its key customers in Europe – as well as expanding its capabilities to provide a range of Embedded Systems on a global basis.



Commenting on the acquisition Carl Hung, President for Season Group said: “We are delighted to announce this key development.Over the past 18 months, Season has made a number of strategic investments in the design area. We have also completed a number of innovative customized embedded solutions for clients in USA. Therefore the addition of DSP will significantly enhance our ability to serve customers in Europe as well as enabling us to develop a full range of embedded off-the-shelf solutions for our customers. We are particularly excited at the specific skills that DSP will bring to support our customers in the Security, Safety, Medical, and Industrial markets. We see design as a critical element in the vertical integration strategy that we have developed – and complements our EMS, Plastics and Cable & Harness capabilities.”



Matthew Caffrey, General Manager of DSP Design adds : “This is an exciting time for DSP Design. We can see significant benefits that we will be able to offer our current customers through the new ownership structure - and we now have access to a whole new set of potential customers through Season’s global sales network. I’m looking forward to working with my new sales colleagues – starting at Electronica in Munich in a few weeks’ time.”