© eskymaks dreamstime.com

Martech supplies Thales' Metsman

Weymouth (UK) based Coda Octopus Martech (Martech) has been contracted to manufacture a significant number of weather Data Display Units (DDUs) and Ground Temperature Probes for Thales UK's Metsman meteorological sensor.

In addition to working on Metsman, Coda Octopus Martech are currently involved on other projects for Thales UK's naval and missile electronics businesses, spanning manufacturing, legacy system support and development of special test equipment, and are very proud to be a supplier to Thales.



A spokesman for Thales stated: "Martech originally worked with us to develop the Metsman DDU and remain a key supplier because they are able to manufacture and support this product to the high standards we require, and to respond to tight deadlines".



Paul Baxter, Managing Director of Coda Octopus Martech commented that "Thales are one of Martech's longest standing customers and we are very pleased to continue to be a key supplier on the Metsman as well as helping to develop a number of special test solutions for other parts of Thales."