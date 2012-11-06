© handmadepictures dreamstime.com

Plexus adds staff in Kelso

EMS-provider Plexus has hired 50 new staff at its Kelso factory in the Scottish Borders.

Frank Zycinski, general manager of Plexus Manufacturing Solutions Kelso told the BBC that the move had been "driven by increasing demand" from UK customers. The EMS-provider currently employs 350 staff employed at the Scottish manufacturing unit.



Kelso councillor Simon Mountford sees the job increases as a "vote of confidence in the local workforce".