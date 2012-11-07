© rob hill dreamstime.com

Calix takes on Ericsson's fiber access assets

Calix has completed the acquisition of Ericsson's fiber access assets and the implementation of a Global Reseller Agreement between the two companies which was announced on Aug. 22, 2012.

"We would like to welcome our new fiber access customers from around the globe to the Calix family," said Carl Russo, Calix president and CEO. "The EDA1500 GPON solution expands what we believe to be the industry's most advanced fiber access solutions portfolio, and we look forward to working closely with our new customers and through our preferred partnership with Ericsson to bring Calix broadband access innovation to communications service providers worldwide."