3 million in 3 days

Apple has sold three million iPads in just three days since the launch of its new iPad mini and fourth generation iPad.

This effectively doubles the 1.5 million milestone for the Wi-Fi only models sold for the third generation iPad in March.



“Customers around the world love the new iPad mini and fourth generation iPad,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “We set a new launch weekend record and practically sold out of iPad minis. We're working hard to build more quickly to meet the incredible demand.”