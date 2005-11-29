Finnish EMS transfer to Estonia

Jutron Oy, a Finnish specialist in comprehensive services in electronics design and manufacturing, starts negotiation talks over 50 employees in Oulu, Finland. The company plans to transfer parts of the production to Estonia.

Jutron's services include product management of electronic and electromechanical products and systems throughout their whole life cycle, including electronics manufacturing services and electronics design and manufacturing services.



Jutron has lately seen a falling demand within this business. Therefore the company plans to cut down 50 employees out of 170. Jutron also plans to move a part of its production from Finland to Estonia.

