EMS installed second Panasonic line

Electronic Manufacturing Solutions Limited (EMS) has purchased and installed its second brand new Panasonic CM101-D.

“I am very pleased with the investment in our second CM101-D, the additional capacity it brings along with its inherent reliability which we have seen from our existing CM101, makes this machine an ideal choice and a critical investment in keeping pace with the increasing demand for our assembly services. This is another significant step in the company’s growth following on from recent major investment earlier in the year ”, said Bernard Chubb, Managing Director of EMS.



The machine is supplied with a 20 slot direct tray feeder as well as a comprehensive range of tape and tube feeders providing a large placement capacity as well as exceptional production turnaround times.



EMS’ Sales Director Roland Joy said, “This will enable us not only to increase capacity dramatically, it also represents the completion of two identical machine lines which will allow us to switch work seamlessly from one line to the other without requiring additional programming , tooling etc. We look forward to being able to provide increased customer satisfaction through this additional resource whilst continuing with industry-leading turnaround times and exceptional levels of quality”.