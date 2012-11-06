© ermess dreamstime.com

Avant invests in Koh Young technology

Koh Young has delivered KY 8030-2 Solder Paste Inspection (SPI) systems to Avant Technology, a DRAM memory module and SSD manufacturer in the United States, located in Pflugerville, Texas.

“We chose the Koh Young 8030 to enable us to look closely at our printing efficiencies for process optimization. Furthermore, it ensures a consistent control on a variety of process variables that directly affect the solder paste application,” Todd Hector, Avant’s President of Manufacturing stated.