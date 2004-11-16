PCB | November 16, 2004
DDi appoints new CFO
DDi Corp. announced it has appointed Mikel H. Williams, as Chief Financial Officer, effective after close of the market today, November 15, 2004.
Mr. Williams replaces Joseph P. Gisch, who has been DDi’s Chief Financial Officer since December 2003, a position Mr. Gisch previously held from 1995 to March 2003. From March to December 2003, Mr. Gisch served as DDi’s Executive Vice President of Business Development and Strategic Planning, focusing on the Company’s financial restructuring. Mr. Gisch will continue working with the Company in an advisory capacity. “We are delighted to welcome Mikel Williams as CFO,” commented Bruce McMaster, Chief Executive Officer of DDi. “Mikel brings more than 20 years of financial acumen to DDi, and has strong leadership abilities with proven accounting, financial and operational experience. He is an excellent fit and ideally suited to lead DDi’s finance team as we move forward with our initiatives to expand our business and improve operational efficiencies.”
McMaster continued, “I want to thank Joe Gisch for his effective leadership through a very challenging and critical period for the Company. As CFO, he made significant contributions, and we were fortunate to have him at DDi during the past decade. I am pleased that Joe will be working with the Company as an advisor for the next several months to ensure a smooth transition.”
Before joining DDi, Mr. Williams was Chief Operating Officer of LambdaNet, a pan-European telecommunications company serving the wholesale and large corporate data services market. In this capacity, he was responsible for improving operating performance, implementation of restructuring activities and analysis of strategic alternatives. Prior to this, Mr. Williams held positions of increasing responsibility with Global TeleSystems, Inc., a leading telecommunications company providing data and internet services across Europe’s largest fiber based network, where he led data sales, customer service and sales support functions of a division with annual revenues in excess of $400 million and 250 personnel across Europe and in the United States. From 1996 through 2000, Mr. Williams held the position of Vice President, Finance Global TeleSystems, responsible for financial management of operating companies throughout Europe and Asia. From 1985 through 1996, he served successfully in several CFO and Controller positions with companies in the communications and advertising industry. Mr. Williams began his career as a CPA at PricewaterhouseCoopers’ Washington, D.C. office in 1980.
Mr. Williams received a MBA from Georgetown University and completed his undergraduate studies at the University of Maryland.
