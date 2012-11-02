© stanisa martinovic dreamstime.com

Zytronic cleans up with Nortec

Touchscreen solutions provider Zytronic, through its Danish distributor Daimler Industri, has scored a new contract win in the appliance market.

The company’s highly robust touch sensors, based on its innovative Projected Capacitive Technology (PCT), have been selected for professional washing machine manufacturer Nortec’s latest industrial class product - the EC Hydros QW.



A 5.7-inch version of the Zytronic Zybrid touch sensor has been specified by Nortec in order to deliver accurate and responsive touch control, as well as the strong through-glass performance needed. Several hundred of the washing machine units are already being installed throughout Denmark, Finland and Sweden.



As Esben Juul Jensen, Technical Manager at Nortec, explains. “Our goal was to create a user-friendly design completely distinct from anything seen in the industry before, with smartphone-like touch images that would provide an intuitive UI and an enjoyable, trouble-free user experience. We have been working with Zytronic and Daimler Industri for several years now and though we looked at touchscreen solutions from other companies, PCT stood out as the best touch technology to adopt.”



“The front panel display design for the EC Hydros QW was a very important consideration for Nortec. It was essential that the machine’s overall aesthetics would be just as good as its operational performance,” states Ian Crosby, Sales & Marketing Director for Zytronic.