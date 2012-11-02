© olgalis dreamstime.com

TS3 Technology goes with Aegis

TS3 Technology is a diverse contract manufacturer based in Southern USA. They supply a mixed product range into medical, aerospace, electro-mechanical and other applications.

Increasing penetration into aerospace and medical device and other regulated markets led to customer and internal demand for improved process flow control, improved real-time actionable data collection and reporting. In 4Q2011, TS3 installed a complete Aegis Software suite, comprising iLaunch, iView, iTrac, iQ and iMaterials with Aegis Analytics for reporting capabilities.



A number of factors led to TS3 selecting Aegis. "We chose Aegis because their single code based software package provides the comprehensive enterprise-wide solution that we needed" commented Brian Killen, TS3’s Vice President of Information Technology.



"However we were also influenced by Aegis’ reputation as a global supplier, and their established experience in successful deployments with minimal production interference. This was borne out by the aggressive implementation of two facilities over a six month period, which was accomplished with the help of the assigned Aegis Deployment Engineer, Eric Messenger. His knowledge of the software and TS3’s manufacturing environment, together with his commitment to the success of the implementation was second to none."



After several months’ operation, the software suite is now used in full production at TS3’s Stafford, Texas and Franklin, Tennessee facilities. These two sites comprise a multimillion dollar operation with a combined manufacturing footprint of 170,000 square feet and over 350 employees. Production activities include electromechanical assembly, PCB assembly, and wire harness and cable assembly.



The Aegis software is totally integrated into TS3’s production strategy, with communications links to their Juki, Fuji, Universal and Assembleon placement machines. It also interfaces at a software level with Made2Manage, which is a back-office ERP platform. The Aegis deployment across both sites is being managed by Andrew Pickard, Applications Engineer at TS3.