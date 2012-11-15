© iFixit Electronics Production | November 15, 2012
iPad Mini Teardown
Apple is filling out their touchscreen device lineup just in time for Christmas. The iPod Touch has been extremely popular with families, and we expect the iPad Mini will be a big hit with kids.
But what will happen to the glass when they hit it with the full force of their childlike glee? We took apart the new Mini to find out just how durable and repairable it is.
This product continues Apple's design pattern of creating devices with built-in consumables that are challenging to replace. Relative to the $329 price, Apple's $99 battery replacement program is very expensive. Without regular battery replacements, the iPad Mini is doomed to the same 2-3 year maximum lifespan that the iPad has. Apple has not stated whether the iPad Mini's battery has the same 1000 cycles rating as the iPad or the 400 cycle (12-18 month) capacity of the iPhone.
We can confirm the iPad Mini has stereo speakers, no matter what Amazon says.
We had to do some sleuthing to find some of the screws on this thing--several tiny screws were hidden underneath covers and inside crevices.
In an odd typographic quality lapse, the kerning of the laser-etched serial number on our unit is quite poor.
Apple wasn't joking about "mini"; this iPad contains some of the smallest screws we have ever seen!
Apple has reportedly been working to move away from Samsung as a primary supplier, so it's somewhat surprising to see a Samsung chip driving the LCD. We cannot 100% confirm that this display is made by Samsung, although it seems likely. Apple could be multi-sourcing this component, since supply chain reports indicate that AU Optronics and LG are providing displays.
The battery is a large, single 16.5 Whr cell.
Components:
Repairability score: 2 out of 10. The screen is glued to the case. The battery is glued down. The logic board is really glued down. The headphone jack is glued in. The only good news is that the LCD is not fused to the front glass.
This iPad was delivered a bit early up the road from us in Berkeley. We'd like to thank friend-of-iFixit, the ever perspicacious Jeff Atwood, for helping us get our hands on it.
-----
With that in mind, we're working on improved techniques to disassemble iPads, as you can see in the teardown on iFixit's website.
This product continues Apple's design pattern of creating devices with built-in consumables that are challenging to replace. Relative to the $329 price, Apple's $99 battery replacement program is very expensive. Without regular battery replacements, the iPad Mini is doomed to the same 2-3 year maximum lifespan that the iPad has. Apple has not stated whether the iPad Mini's battery has the same 1000 cycles rating as the iPad or the 400 cycle (12-18 month) capacity of the iPhone.
© iFixitWhat we found:
We can confirm the iPad Mini has stereo speakers, no matter what Amazon says.
We had to do some sleuthing to find some of the screws on this thing--several tiny screws were hidden underneath covers and inside crevices.
In an odd typographic quality lapse, the kerning of the laser-etched serial number on our unit is quite poor.
Apple wasn't joking about "mini"; this iPad contains some of the smallest screws we have ever seen!
Apple has reportedly been working to move away from Samsung as a primary supplier, so it's somewhat surprising to see a Samsung chip driving the LCD. We cannot 100% confirm that this display is made by Samsung, although it seems likely. Apple could be multi-sourcing this component, since supply chain reports indicate that AU Optronics and LG are providing displays.
The battery is a large, single 16.5 Whr cell.
Components:
- Apple A5 processor--same as the latest iPod Touch, with 512 MB RAM
- Murata 339S0171 Wi-Fi, same as the iPhone 5
- Multi-chip Broadcom BCM5976 touchscreen controllers
- Hynix H2JTDG8UD2MBR 16 GB NAND Flash
Repairability score: 2 out of 10. The screen is glued to the case. The battery is glued down. The logic board is really glued down. The headphone jack is glued in. The only good news is that the LCD is not fused to the front glass.
This iPad was delivered a bit early up the road from us in Berkeley. We'd like to thank friend-of-iFixit, the ever perspicacious Jeff Atwood, for helping us get our hands on it.
-----
With that in mind, we're working on improved techniques to disassemble iPads, as you can see in the teardown on iFixit's website.
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments