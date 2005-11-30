Addtech acquires Abatel

Sweden based Addtech Equipment, which develops battery and power supply solutions, has concluded an agreement to acquire Abatel AB. Sellers are Ronald and Stefan Jansson via a jointly owned company.

The company complements the businesses in Addtech Equipment that are focused on batteries, power supply solutions and similar energy components. The intention is to retain Abatel as an independent unit in the Addtech Group.



Abatel's sales in 2004 amounted to MSEK 31 and the acquisition is expected to have a marginally positive effect on Addtech's earnings per share. Possession is expected to be taken 1 January 2006.