PKC’s employees in Mexico elected CTM as their union

An official election regarding the labour union representation of the employees at PKC group's facilities in Acuña, Mexico was arranged by the Mexican Federal Labour Board on the 18th of October.

According to the count, the Confederation of Mexican Workers (CTM), the labour union with whom a collective agreement had already been executed, won the election with a 52% vote cast. Voter participant was 64%. The Labour Board will make an official ruling of the results within the next few weeks.



“PKC is pleased that this issue has now been officially resolved and that the working conditions in Acuña remained stable throughout the process.” says President & CEO Matti Hyytiäinen.



“In our opinion the arrangement of the election was for the benefit of all the parties, and we wish that everyone will accept the result of the vote and allow Acuña’s personnel to continue their excellent work in serving our customers,” Mr Hyytiäinen comments.