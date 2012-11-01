© wizzyfx dreamstime.com PCB | November 01, 2012
Exception excels with introduction of Investors in People
Exception EMS Ltd, part of the eXception Group, a UK based contract electronics manufacturer has announced the accreditation of the Investors in People (IIP) standard.
As the company continues to grow, it hopes the IIP Standard will help it support its 200 employees with a best practice approach to communication, training and development - that will allow them to follow a defined career path supported fully by the business.
Mark O’Connor, CEO at eXception said, “We have ambitious plans for growth, and in the last year alone we saw 30 new customers added to our customer list across specifically targeted growth sectors. To enable us to continue to achieve our goals and for us to embrace technological advance, we knew a best practice approach was needed. The IIP framework helps businesses like ours take best practice steps to improving our employee communication, achieving set KPIs, remunerating our staff effectively and providing employees with a career path supported by appropriate training. Our people are our business, and our reputation as a fair and trusted employer in the local community, has been solidified by this professional accreditation.”
Carol Probyn, IIP Assessor felt eXception’s commitment to its staff shone through during the assessment and commented, “I would like to congratulate everyone at eXception EMS on achieving the prestigious Investors in People Standard! Staff have joined the third of the UK work-force employed by an accredited Investors in People organisation, the culmination of hard work and commitment to working with a nationally recognised business award that delivers real business benefits.”
