© studio 37 dreamstime.com Electronics Production | October 31, 2012
Sanmina-SCI down 7.7 percent compared to last year
Revenue for the fourth quarter was $1.58 billion, compared to $1.55 billion in the prior quarter and $1.70 billion for the same period of fiscal 2011. Revenue for fiscal year ended September 29, 2012 was $6.09 billion, down 7.7 percent compared to $6.60 billion for the fiscal year ended October 1, 2011.
GAAP operating income in the fourth quarter was $32.2 million or 2.0 percent of revenue, compared to $53.5 million or 3.2 percent of revenue for the same period a year ago. GAAP operating income for fiscal year 2012 was $137.5 million, compared to $212.0 million in fiscal year 2011
GAAP net income in the fourth quarter was $164.2 million, compared to $18.1 million for the same period a year ago. GAAP net income for fiscal year 2012 was $180.2 million, compared to $68.9 million in fiscal year 2011.
Cash and cash equivalents for the quarter ended September 29, 2012 were $409.6 million. Cash flow from operations was $121.1 million for the quarter and $215.4 million for the full year.
"I am pleased with our fourth quarter results and what we accomplished in fiscal 2012 despite the challenging economic environment. Modest revenue growth and expanded operating margins in the quarter were in line with our expectations. We generated very strong cash flow from operations of $121 million for the quarter and $215 million for the fiscal year," stated Jure Sola, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.
"Our first quarter fiscal 2013 guidance reflects continued uncertainty in the market. Though the macro-environment is challenging, we have taken action to position us for improved performance in fiscal 2013," concluded Sola.
First Quarter Fiscal 2013 Outlook
The following forecast is for the first fiscal quarter ending December 29, 2012. These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially.
Restructuring Activities
Sanmina-SCI also announced a restructuring plan which impacts two of its manufacturing facilities. This action will improve the Company's operational cost structure, flexibility and capacity utilization. As a result of this plan, the Company has recorded charges in its fourth quarter of approximately $11.9 million, consisting of severance pay for affected employees and related asset impairments.
GAAP net income in the fourth quarter was $164.2 million, compared to $18.1 million for the same period a year ago. GAAP net income for fiscal year 2012 was $180.2 million, compared to $68.9 million in fiscal year 2011.
Cash and cash equivalents for the quarter ended September 29, 2012 were $409.6 million. Cash flow from operations was $121.1 million for the quarter and $215.4 million for the full year.
"I am pleased with our fourth quarter results and what we accomplished in fiscal 2012 despite the challenging economic environment. Modest revenue growth and expanded operating margins in the quarter were in line with our expectations. We generated very strong cash flow from operations of $121 million for the quarter and $215 million for the fiscal year," stated Jure Sola, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.
"Our first quarter fiscal 2013 guidance reflects continued uncertainty in the market. Though the macro-environment is challenging, we have taken action to position us for improved performance in fiscal 2013," concluded Sola.
First Quarter Fiscal 2013 Outlook
The following forecast is for the first fiscal quarter ending December 29, 2012. These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially.
- Revenue between $1.5 billion to $1.55 billion
- Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share between $0.31 to $0.37
Restructuring Activities
Sanmina-SCI also announced a restructuring plan which impacts two of its manufacturing facilities. This action will improve the Company's operational cost structure, flexibility and capacity utilization. As a result of this plan, the Company has recorded charges in its fourth quarter of approximately $11.9 million, consisting of severance pay for affected employees and related asset impairments.
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments