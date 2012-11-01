© andrzej thiel dreamstime.com

Nokia partner Accenture resign 330

Last year Nokia gave Accenture the responsibility for the development of the Symbian OS. Now, however, 330 of a total of 1800 workers in Finland will loose their jobs.

Yle wrote earlier this year about the 1'200 employees from Nokia that went over to the consulting firm Accenture to continue working with Symbian until 2016. According to Yle, workers had very little to do which caused many to quit.