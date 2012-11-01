© dimitry romanchuck dreamstime.com

Juki's new 'right hand man'

Jens Mirau is no longer Juki's German business manager, as of recently he will serve as the company’s Vice President.

With his 20 years of experience in the SMT business and sales of assembly systems, and after over 12 years with Juki. Mr. Jens Mirau's commitment as business manager in Germany for five years had led him to the well-deserved nomination as Vice President. From now on, Mr. Mirau is also responsible for the technical sales and services, logistics and finances of Juki Automation Systems in Europe. Nothing has change concerning his place of work, which remain at the recently generously enlarged offices of Jukai in Nuremburg.



The top management of Juki Automation Systems Europe is convinced they have chosen the correct “right hand man” and is looking very optimistically to the future thanks to Mr. Mirau’s motivation.