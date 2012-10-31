© anthony bolan dreamstime.com Electronics Production | October 31, 2012
Scanfil: Situation in the EMS market is extremely uncertain
The Group’s turnover for January - September was EUR 140.1 million. Distribution of turnover based on the location of customers was as follows: Finland 43%, rest of Europe 18%, Asia 37%, USA 1% and the others 1%
“The situation in the contract manufacturing market is extremely uncertain, which is among other things due to the euro zone crisis. Because of the slowing down of the global economy, investments are reduced and postponed. Global economic growth is expected to be slow also in 2013." States Harri Takanen, CEO of Scanfil plc.
Operating profit for the Group during the review period was EUR 7.4 million, representing 5.3% of turnover. The operating profit includes EUR 0.5 million of non-recurring items recognised in the review period. Operating profit excluding non-recurring items was EUR 6.9 million, representing 4.9% of turnover. Earnings for the review period amounted to EUR 5.4 million. Earnings per share were EUR 0.09 and return on investment was 9.8%.
Turnover amounted to EUR 48.2 million in July-September and operating profit for the third quarter was EUR 2.8 million, or 5.7% of turnover. Profit for the quarter was EUR 1.7 million.
Scanfil estimates that its 2012 turnover will remain somewhat below the level of 2011 and that the 2012 operating profit will show a marked decrease compared with 2011 (Scanfil EMS Oy’s turnover for 2011 was EUR 210.8 million and operating profit EUR 9.1 million).
The new Scanfil plc was established in the demerger of Sievi Capital plc on 1 January 2012. In the demerger, Scanfil EMS Oy, engaged in contract manufacturing, transferred to Scanfil plc. Since year 2012 is the first operating year of the new company, Scanfil plc does not have comparison figures for previous financial periods.
Operating profit for the Group during the review period was EUR 7.4 million, representing 5.3% of turnover. The operating profit includes EUR 0.5 million of non-recurring items recognised in the review period. Operating profit excluding non-recurring items was EUR 6.9 million, representing 4.9% of turnover. Earnings for the review period amounted to EUR 5.4 million. Earnings per share were EUR 0.09 and return on investment was 9.8%.
Turnover amounted to EUR 48.2 million in July-September and operating profit for the third quarter was EUR 2.8 million, or 5.7% of turnover. Profit for the quarter was EUR 1.7 million.
Scanfil estimates that its 2012 turnover will remain somewhat below the level of 2011 and that the 2012 operating profit will show a marked decrease compared with 2011 (Scanfil EMS Oy’s turnover for 2011 was EUR 210.8 million and operating profit EUR 9.1 million).
The new Scanfil plc was established in the demerger of Sievi Capital plc on 1 January 2012. In the demerger, Scanfil EMS Oy, engaged in contract manufacturing, transferred to Scanfil plc. Since year 2012 is the first operating year of the new company, Scanfil plc does not have comparison figures for previous financial periods.
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments