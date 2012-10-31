© aleksandr volkov dreamstime.com

TDK-Lambda continues to invest in UK manufacturing

TDK-Lambda is investing £435k in new production equipment at its power supply manufacturing facility in Ilfracombe.

TDK-Lambda’s decision for this new investment in the UK is primarily driven by the company’s aggressive new products development strategy and estimates a £122k annual saving will be generated through production process improvements.



“We have an aggressive new products development strategy and are continuing to invest in new equipment to increase our capacity and enhance our processes, which further improves our lead-times and overall product reliability,” says Martin Southam, Director of Marketing at TDK-Lambda EMEA.



The recent introduction of automated glue dispensers into the power supply manufacturer’s two surface-mount lines represents a capital investment of £170k. A further £80k investment to introduce Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) of screened paste on PCBs into the lines is also planned.



“Introducing dispensed glue and automated optical paste inspection on our PCB assembly lines will generate an estimated annual saving of around £122k by eliminating the additional costs associated with touch-up and rework,” adds Southam.



An additional £185k investment in test equipment, which has been designed and manufactured in the UK by the company’s Equipment Manufacturing Team, will soon be installed and commissioned. The new Programmer/Calibrator, Power Cycler and universal product final ATE is set to increase capacity and provide significant process improvements, a press release reads.