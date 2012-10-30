© nomadsoul1 dreamstime.com

New development manager for Mekoprint

On the 3rd of September Morten Christensen, a 39 year old electronics engineer from Aalborg University joind Mekoprint as their new development and innovation mangager.

Christensen has over 10 years of experience in product development in the mobile industry, where he has held senior positions in the design and development for companies such as Motorola, Siemens and Bosch. He comes most recently from a position as development manager for Molex in Nørresundby.



In addition to his career in the mobile industry, Christensen worked as a representative and delegate in European and international organizations in the field of technological research and development, where he has built a wide network of contacts. Christensen has also co-authored several technical publications, has applied for several patents and has participated in international development and production processes with partners abroad.