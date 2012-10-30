© vladimir melnik dreamstime.com Electronics Production | October 30, 2012
Belden signs agreement with Omniray
Belden Inc., specialized in signal transmission solutions for mission-critical applications has signed an agreement with Omniray Group, a technical distribution company providing value adding solutions in the fields of Industrial IT, Fiber Optic Networks and Test Measurement.
Under the terms of the agreement, Omniray Group will – with immediate effect – be the Preferred Solutions Partner for Belden’s brand of comprehensive range of industrial networking products and solutions in the Nordic marketplace. Omniray Group currently has operations in Sweden, Finland and Norway.
Speaking on behalf of Belden, Paul Turner, Vice President Sales & Marketing for the EMEA region, said: “Our strategy is to work with the best in the business. Omniray has a strong reputation in the market for its high levels of customer service. This agreement will provide customers throughout the Nordic region with an excellent opportunity to benefit from our combined experience and know-how.”
Mr. Turner added: “This move underlines Belden’s commitment to the Nordic market. We believe that through this partnership we will be able to deliver even more cost effective and reliable solutions.”
Speaking for Omniray Group BV, Paul Frohn, Chairman, said: “Industrial networking is growing in importance, as more complex solutions are now made possible by more sophisticated networking products. We are delighted to be able to offer the many benefits of Belden’s top quality range of Industrial Networking solutions. Belden has already established a strong reputation in the market, and we look forward to delivering the company’s added value solutions to a growing number of existing and new customers.”
