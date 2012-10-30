© milan jurkovic dreamstime.com

Datwyler to sell entire cabling division to Pema

Cabling Solutions has only limited potential to further increase value within the Datwyler Group. For this reason, the entire division will be sold to Pema Holding AG for CHF 95 million.

Pema Holding AG will take over all facilities and the entire workforce of the Cabling Solutions Division. The operational management and Datwyler trade name will also remain unchanged and ensure continuity. Agreements to use the trademarks and for other management services have been signed with Dätwyler Holding Inc.



Hanspeter Fässler will serve as Chairman of the new Board of Dätwyler Cabling Solutions AG. He is also a Director of Pema Holding AG and Dätwyler Holding Inc. During a transition phase, the Datwyler Group’s CEO and CFO, Paul Hälg and Reto Welte, will also serve as Directors of Dätwyler Cabling Solutions AG. Johannes Müller will continue to head the Cabling Solutions business as CEO, but will leave the Executive Management of publicly listed Dätwyler Holding Inc. at the end of 2012.