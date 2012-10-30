© ermess dreamstime.com

Leoni opens sales office in Dubai

Nuremberg – Leoni, a provider of cables and cable systems to the automotive sector and other industries, will on the first of November open a subsidiary in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

This sales office in Dubai is part of the globalization strategy that aims to establish and expand business in regions of dynamic growth.



Leoni is, with its new branch, seeking proximity to its existing and future customers in the UAE and other Gulf states such as Saudi Arabia, Oman and Bahrain. Until now the Company's activity in the region involved commercial agents. The newly formed company, named LEONI Middle East FZE, is based in Dubai's Jebel Ali free trade zone.



The Business Units Infrastructure & Datacom as well as Energy & Communication will start the sales activity, which will initially concentrate on infrastructure projects.