Valeo team up with V. Johnson to form DTS

Valeo and V. Johnson Enterprises have partnered up and formed a joint venture called Detroit Thermal Systems (DTS) to aquire climate control business of Automotive Components Holdings (ACH) currently located within its Sheldon Road plant in Plymouth Township, Michigan.

Ford Motor Company and ACH signed definitive agreements with DTS for the sale of the business on October 25, 2012. V. Johnson Enterprises, an entity owned by a Detroit entrepreneur, will hold 51% of DTS, while Valeo will hold the remaining 49%.



DTS will produce climate control systems and components for the automotive industry, including supporting current product supply commitments to Ford previously held by ACH. Ultimately, DTS is expected to employ approximately 500 people.



The Sheldon Road plant produces heating and air conditioning components and systems for a number of Ford vehicles.



“This acquisition is a strategic breakthrough for Valeo that will not only enhance our presence across North America, but also strengthen our ties with the Ford Motor Company in North America and the rest of the world. Valeo will be a member of Ford’s Aligned Business Framework (ABF) supplier program,” said Jacques Aschenbroich, Chief Executive Officer of Valeo.