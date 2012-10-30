© michal mrozek dreamstime.com

BEL produce tablet PC with Siplace SMT platform

Developed, produced and sold by the government-owned Indian electronics company Bharat Electronics, a new tablet PC provides the IT basis for several development and training projects in the rural regions of the Indian subcontinent.

250'000 tablet PCs have been produced with the Siplace SMT platform. The computers are used for surveys, studies and to provide access to information, for example to coordinate development projects and activities more effectively and target-oriented than before.



“Companies like BEL that have to produce electronics at extremely low cost are best served with the latest SMT technology. With their flexibility, component spectrum, placement accuracy and verification capabilities, our Siplace SX platforms deliver the high efficiency manufacturers require by minimizing error rates and downtimes. We are proud that we were able to play a significant role in this unusual and beneficial project by working closely with BEL,” says P. Damodaran at Siplace India.