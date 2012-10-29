© franz pfluegl dreamstime.com

Foxconn opens new plant in Chongqing

Several sites cites Yicai (China Business News) that Foxconn signed a cooperation agreement with the Chongqing government to build an LCD TV and module plant in the city.

According to Yicai, Foxconn will produce and annual output of 3 million LCD TV units in total, 1.5 million will be HD touchscreen and exported to the European market.



The agreement is expected to bring an annual sales revenue of more than 12 billion yuan (1.5 billion Euro).