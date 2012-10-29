© alexander fediachov dreamstime.com

Shapeline open Sales and Service in China

Shapeline and Techtrans partner up to provide the Chinese market with flatness measurement systems.

Shapeline AB, a Swedish-based supplier of laser flatness measurement systems to the global steel and metals industry, has opened a Sales and Service office in Beijing, China. The office has been established in partnership with the Hong Kong-based company, Techtrans to serve the Chinese market.



“The Chinese steel and metals industry is the biggest in the world and is extremely interesting. However, we decided to hold back on the launch of the new office in China until we knew that we could contribute efficiently with Shapeline’s knowledge and products,” says Magnus Titus, President & CEO, Shapeline AB



“Now is the right time. There is a big drive within the Chinese industry to develop high quality, high valued steel and aluminum products, as well as optimizing the processes further. Here, we can contribute through our experience from installations at steel and metals mills worldwide.”