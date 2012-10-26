© daniel schweinert dreamstime.com

Strike action at Compal China

ODM Compal Electronics in Chengdu City (western China) saw around 2'000 of their workers go on strike earlier this week.

Workers at the facility in Chengdu – mainly producing for Dell - claimed to have been refused off-duty weekends and no compensation for overtime work, writes DigiTimes.



Ray Chen, the Compal president, indicated that the Chengdu government had been negotiating with the workers on strike. Work was expected to resume today (October 26, 2012.) He also said that the claims were false; compensation and off-time were granted as usual.