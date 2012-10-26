© ingrid prats dreamstime.com

Sechan relies on Aegis Software

Contract manufacturer Sechan Electronics' relationship with Aegis Software extends back over 11 years, beginning with their initial purchase of CircuitCAM and CheckPoint; software modules that are now integrated into iLaunch.

Accordingly, when Sechan need a replacement for their paper-based defect mapping process, they chose Aegis’ Quality System – a decision that has paid off handsomely for the company.



“We purchased Aegis CircuitCAM and Check Point initially for work instruction and machine program generation. Given the great performance of those products and Aegis we took the next step with their shop floor solutions” commented Matthew Leber, CCA Manager at Sechan, “I have been working in the electronic manufacturing field since 1990, and these products add up to the single greatest tool I have seen to drive process improvement. Defects are identified down to the pin level, while the Aegis software also includes traceability, part number association and numerous other valuable features.”