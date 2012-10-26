© andrzej thiel dreamstime.com

Nokia sells parts of Salo facility

Mobile phone manufacturer Nokia is selling parts of the manufacturing plant in Salo (Finland). This is in accordance with the decision to move all production from the factory.

The buyer has been identified by several local newspapers to be medical supplier Orion who will now use the facility as a logisics center.



Thus ends an era; Nokia's Salo-factory was once the jewel in the success story that Nokia wrote during the 90s.