© ingrid prats dreamstime.com Electronics Production | October 25, 2012
Flextronics starts production for NSN in Brazil
Nokia Simens Network (NSN) has launched a partnered manufacturing facility for LTE with EMS-provider Flextronics in Sorocaba (Brazil).
During an interview with RCR Wireless, Fernando Carvalho, head of business development at Nokia Siemens Networks, stated that they have signed contracts with two of the Brazilian providers and that they are negotiating with others.
- We expect to provide all the LTE for, basically Brazil, with the manufacturing plant we have here.
[...] We do expect to supply all the equipment for all the LTE contracts from the manufacturing that we are doing here so - all and all - when this is fully done, we expect to have four carriers, possibly five.
During the press conference, NSN's Eduardo Araújo, Head of Latin America said that the plant will be producing 15'000 radio base stations (modules) per year at the plant. Mr. Carvalho explained that this is below the max. production capacity of the facility.
- We do expect that the coverage is gonna go beyond what we initially forecasted in terms of production. So we have a base case, which is 16'000. But we can go beyond that with a relatively easy setup, because we're using a very flexible one with our Flextronics partner, said Mr. Carvalho.
He further explained, although there are currently no specific plans concerning the export of products, the company is looking into it.
According to Mr. Carvalho there is no current plan to export, but Argentina, Chile and Colombia are interesting locations for the company. “But we still have to do the detailed analysis for those.”
- We expect to provide all the LTE for, basically Brazil, with the manufacturing plant we have here.
[...] We do expect to supply all the equipment for all the LTE contracts from the manufacturing that we are doing here so - all and all - when this is fully done, we expect to have four carriers, possibly five.
During the press conference, NSN's Eduardo Araújo, Head of Latin America said that the plant will be producing 15'000 radio base stations (modules) per year at the plant. Mr. Carvalho explained that this is below the max. production capacity of the facility.
- We do expect that the coverage is gonna go beyond what we initially forecasted in terms of production. So we have a base case, which is 16'000. But we can go beyond that with a relatively easy setup, because we're using a very flexible one with our Flextronics partner, said Mr. Carvalho.
He further explained, although there are currently no specific plans concerning the export of products, the company is looking into it.
According to Mr. Carvalho there is no current plan to export, but Argentina, Chile and Colombia are interesting locations for the company. “But we still have to do the detailed analysis for those.”
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments