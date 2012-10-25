© Micronic Mydata

Micronic Mydata: - 15 million euro

Order intake for the quarter landed on SEK 503 (311) million while net sales amounted to SEK 277 (330) million. EBIT was SEK -132 million (close to -15 million euro) and adjusted for one-time costs of SEK 120 million EBIT was SEK -12 (3) million