© mpanch dreamstime.com

Kontron closes sites in North America and Europe

Kontron has alredy taken their first restructuring measures to optimize cost and efficiency and are being systematically continued as part of SHAPE.

According to Kontron The “Shape” program is designed to both focus the business model and optimize the organization and processes.



“With the sale of the Malaysian production site for standard components at the start of 2012 as well as the sale of the aircraft component assembler AP Parpo in Mexico, we have already achieved important milestones in the concentration on our core business,” says Ulrich Gehrmann.



In addition Kontron is shutting down sites in North America and Europe as a step in their new restructuring. Also a holding in the Czech Republic is also to be sold. The restructuring measures will be completed within the first half of 2013.