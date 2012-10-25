© jakub krechowicz dreamstime.com

Rutronik becomes Asian distribution partner for Samsung EM

As of now, Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH is also the distribution partner for Samsung EM in Greater China (China, Hong Kong, Taiwan).

To date, the broadliner has been responsible for the Europe-wide distribution of the components. The new franchise agreement comprises the complete Samsung EM product portfolio of capacitors, inductors and resistors.



The reason behind the expansion of the distribution agreement was Rutronik's successful global commitment and the long and close partnership in Europe.



"Here we have already benefitted from the company's technical expertise with many design-in activities specific to the automotive sector, its efficient distribution organisation and Rutronik's strong market position. So it is hardly surprising that Rutronik has the largest Samsung EM MLCC warehouse in Europe," explains Y.J. Park, LCR Strategic Marketing Team Leader at Samsung EM. "This is why we are now also delighted to have Rutronik as our distribution partner for Asia. We expect this to bring us mutual growth and expansion of our market shares in the automotive sector. For this reason, we are also expanding our product portfolio to include chip inductors and resistors."