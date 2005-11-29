Amino signs important Russian<br> agreement with Intercom

Amino Technologies plc, the Cambridge based broadband network software and systems company, announces that it has signed a major licence agreement with AS Intercom Ltd, a company incorporated in Cyprus but with principal operations within the Russian Federation.

The licence agreement allows Intercom to manufacture and supply AmiNET MPEG2 and MPEG4 IPTV set top boxes within the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan and the Ukraine. A measure of the potential size of this market is the number of telephone subscribers which exceeds 30 million.



Intercom has agreed to pay a significant licence fee and royalties in respect of Amino's IntAct™ IPTV software technologies and hardware designs. The licence agreement is for a minimum of 5 years. Whilst the commercial terms are confidential, the royalty rates for both software and hardware are in line with the Company's expectations.



Grant Masom, Amino's Chairman said: "We are pleased to have signed our first major licensing agreement, demonstrating Amino's ability to be both a market leading supplier of IPTV set top boxes under its own brand and to address a wider market through licensing its technologies to other set top box manufactures and suppliers".