© fotosonar dreamstime.com

Danfoss produces non-stop with Siplace

In a joint project the Danish company Danfoss Power Electronics A/S, in Hasselager, Denmark, and Siplace realized fully automated product changeovers and non-stop setup changes on the company’s SMT lines.

Basis for the Dannfoss solution is a SMT line with five Siplace SX placement machines. Four of them hold two Siplace MultiStar placement heads each, which switch between different placement modes during each pick-up cycle, therefore being able to place a wide range of components without any kind of adjustments having to be performed. As an End-of-Line placer for odd shape components, the fifth Siplace SX2 is equipped with two Siplace TwinHead placement heads.



Danfoss uses barcodes on PCBs in order to coordinate processes beginning with SMT production and ending with language and country specific design of final products. The new Siplace line helps to close a gap: the system on the new line reads the barcodes on the PCBs and downloads the corresponding placement programs (stationwise download), but it also uses the information to automatically adjust the conveyor rails of the five Siplace machines.



Nicki Holm, Danfoss Power Electronics A/S project manager, is very content with the result: "We are very pleased with this jointly developed solution. The new line is so efficient that we don’t just run the scheduled jobs on the new line, but also products from other lines. This provides us with much more scheduling freedom – an important factor in a plant that can normally plan only one shift ahead."