© fotosonar dreamstime.com Electronics Production | October 25, 2012
Danfoss produces non-stop with Siplace
In a joint project the Danish company Danfoss Power Electronics A/S, in Hasselager, Denmark, and Siplace realized fully automated product changeovers and non-stop setup changes on the company’s SMT lines.
Basis for the Dannfoss solution is a SMT line with five Siplace SX placement machines. Four of them hold two Siplace MultiStar placement heads each, which switch between different placement modes during each pick-up cycle, therefore being able to place a wide range of components without any kind of adjustments having to be performed. As an End-of-Line placer for odd shape components, the fifth Siplace SX2 is equipped with two Siplace TwinHead placement heads.
Danfoss uses barcodes on PCBs in order to coordinate processes beginning with SMT production and ending with language and country specific design of final products. The new Siplace line helps to close a gap: the system on the new line reads the barcodes on the PCBs and downloads the corresponding placement programs (stationwise download), but it also uses the information to automatically adjust the conveyor rails of the five Siplace machines.
Nicki Holm, Danfoss Power Electronics A/S project manager, is very content with the result: "We are very pleased with this jointly developed solution. The new line is so efficient that we don’t just run the scheduled jobs on the new line, but also products from other lines. This provides us with much more scheduling freedom – an important factor in a plant that can normally plan only one shift ahead."
Danfoss uses barcodes on PCBs in order to coordinate processes beginning with SMT production and ending with language and country specific design of final products. The new Siplace line helps to close a gap: the system on the new line reads the barcodes on the PCBs and downloads the corresponding placement programs (stationwise download), but it also uses the information to automatically adjust the conveyor rails of the five Siplace machines.
Nicki Holm, Danfoss Power Electronics A/S project manager, is very content with the result: "We are very pleased with this jointly developed solution. The new line is so efficient that we don’t just run the scheduled jobs on the new line, but also products from other lines. This provides us with much more scheduling freedom – an important factor in a plant that can normally plan only one shift ahead."
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments