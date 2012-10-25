© handmadepictures dreamstime.com

Christian Enzmann and KCE Thailand reach milestone

Cooperation between Christian Enzmann GmbH and KCE Thailand has lasted 25 years.

Melitta und Christian Enzmann founded the company in 1965 in Geretsried near Munich. In 1983 their son Enrico Enzmann joined the company and assumed the leadership in 1995. As early as the mid-eighties Enrico Enzmann recognized the enormous potential of a partnership with a manufacturer for mass volume in Asia:



“At the time I quickly began the detailed research on my own“ recalls Enrico Enzmann. “Many months went by with personal visits and audits on site in different countries throughout Asia – unfortunately to no avail.“ After many trips Enrico Enzmann inspected again quite a few companies, among them KCE in Bangkok Thailand.

Exclusive Contract with KCE



Enrico Enzmann and Bancha Ongkosit, Managing Director KCE got along well from the start. “Because we both share a very similar business philosophy which is based upon longevity and not quick profit“ according to Enzmann".



"Since 1987 Enzmann GmbH has the exclusive rights for sales in Germany and Austria, today Enzmann delivers KCE circuits in many eastern European countries. The cooperation enabled then and still today a mass volume production at new quality and price levels. With that Enzmann set a milestone: At the beginning of the 90s we were still viewed as “exotic“ and were even reviled as a traitor, because at the time such a cooperation was branded by many German manufacturers as dishonorable. But this changed very quickly as the competition also tried to hop on board.“



Often these cooperations only lasted a short time and frequent supplier changes was the norm – this was different with KCE and Enzmann, who are now bound by a quarter of a century.