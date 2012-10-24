© Videoton

Videoton wins business with Valeo France

Videoton Automotive Electronics Kft, the Videoton company specialised in the production of automotive electronic and electro-mechanic parts, has won more business from Valeo France.

One of these projects is already in the mass production phase: LED electronics built in rear lamps based on flexible PCB, which the company says is a technical novelty. The insertion of flexible PCBs requires special trays compared to the traditional (rigid) PCBs on the SMT (surface mount) lines.



“The new technology requires new competencies and needs special attention because the product is much more sensitive than generally,” said Mrs. Zsuzsa G. Lászlófalvi, the managing director of Videoton Automotive Electronics Kft.



Another project is the production of windscreen-viper engine-controller electronics which is a complete module assembled in a plastic housing. The product is produced in millions, in three different types and is to be built into various passenger cars. One kind is already in mass production, the others are in the trial run phase.



The production of a steering wheel switching sensor family is in the sample production phase. Mass production (in hundreds of thousands a year) is expected to start in autumn of 2012.