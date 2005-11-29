Samsung establish new<br> logistic centre in Slovakia

Samsung Electronics has entered preparation plans for building a new logistic centre by its factory in Galanti in Slovakia. The new logistic centre will serve the markets in Central and Eastern Europe.

Thanks to the new centre Samsung Electronics Slovakia will be one of Slovakias largest export businesses with an increase in turnover from 50 to 90 billion Slovakian kronor, SEEbiz Europe reported.



Samsung Electronics has with its factory in Galanti, contributed to a decrease in Galanti's unemployment from 16.2% 2002 to 6.4% 2005.