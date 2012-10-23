© dimitry romanchuck dreamstime.com Electronics Production | October 23, 2012
Central and Eastern Europe emerge as strong bases for EMS
Cost reduction is the most important driver for the outsourcing market. The electronics manufacturing services (EMS) model yields an average of 10% to 15% in savings, which drives outsourcing from OEMs to EMS providers.
By outsourcing, OEMs can reduce their capital expenditure and investments on property, plant, equipment, automation systems, infrastructure, and thereby convert fixed costs to variable costs.
New analysis from Frost & Sullivan, Analysis of the European Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) Provider Market, finds that the markets earned revenues of $ 45.80 billion in 2011 and estimates this to reach $ 68.19 billion in 2016.
“The outsourcing trend in industrial, medical, automotive and other sectors is set to offer more business opportunities for EMS providers in Europe,” notes Frost & Sullivan Research Analyst Nupur Sinha. “Cost savings is one of the key factors for medical equipment and automotive electronics OEMs favouring outsourcing.”
OEMs may outsource some or all of their lower-margin activities, ranging from procurement, PCB and box assemblies, testing, and even the repair and warranty of sold products. By doing so, they can focus on the R&D of new products and the refinement of their current products, and can participate more aggressively in sales and marketing, where they can provide differentiation. OEMs can also access the advanced manufacturing, equipment, facilities and logistics capabilities set up by EMS providers without additional capital investments.
Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) is increasingly becoming a key region for the European electronics industry. Many leading multinational OEMs and EMS companies have capitalised on the cost-competitiveness offered by this region to minimise operational and manufacturing costs associated with volume manufacturing of electronic assemblies.
“CEE has also started electronic manufacturing for niche markets like automotive, medical, and industrial,” adds Sinha. “Within these markets, the sub-assemblies with lower profit margins are being manufactured in CEE, rather than in Western Europe, resulting, ultimately, in the expansion of the overall EMS market.”
The most profitable verticals for EMS providers like consumer electronics and telecommunication are marked by stiff competition. The European market is also witnessing greater interest in industrial and medical segments due to the higher profit margins they offer.
“EMS providers in Europe are now focused on improving their manufacturing techniques, as some segments involve the usage of complex technologies,” remarks Sinha. “Furthermore, EMS providers are increasingly focusing on shorter production runs to suit client requirements.”
However, as European EMS providers attempt to shake off the effects of the recession, they face a potent new threat. China, India and other Asian countries with their advantages of low manufacturing cost, abundant skilled labour and sizeable domestic markets, are starting to gain a competitive edge over their European counterparts in the electronics manufacturing industry.
“China, in particular, will offer a large pool of inexpensive and skilled labour,” cautions Sinha. “This will pose a serious threat to European EMS providers.”
New analysis from Frost & Sullivan, Analysis of the European Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) Provider Market, finds that the markets earned revenues of $ 45.80 billion in 2011 and estimates this to reach $ 68.19 billion in 2016.
“The outsourcing trend in industrial, medical, automotive and other sectors is set to offer more business opportunities for EMS providers in Europe,” notes Frost & Sullivan Research Analyst Nupur Sinha. “Cost savings is one of the key factors for medical equipment and automotive electronics OEMs favouring outsourcing.”
OEMs may outsource some or all of their lower-margin activities, ranging from procurement, PCB and box assemblies, testing, and even the repair and warranty of sold products. By doing so, they can focus on the R&D of new products and the refinement of their current products, and can participate more aggressively in sales and marketing, where they can provide differentiation. OEMs can also access the advanced manufacturing, equipment, facilities and logistics capabilities set up by EMS providers without additional capital investments.
Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) is increasingly becoming a key region for the European electronics industry. Many leading multinational OEMs and EMS companies have capitalised on the cost-competitiveness offered by this region to minimise operational and manufacturing costs associated with volume manufacturing of electronic assemblies.
“CEE has also started electronic manufacturing for niche markets like automotive, medical, and industrial,” adds Sinha. “Within these markets, the sub-assemblies with lower profit margins are being manufactured in CEE, rather than in Western Europe, resulting, ultimately, in the expansion of the overall EMS market.”
The most profitable verticals for EMS providers like consumer electronics and telecommunication are marked by stiff competition. The European market is also witnessing greater interest in industrial and medical segments due to the higher profit margins they offer.
“EMS providers in Europe are now focused on improving their manufacturing techniques, as some segments involve the usage of complex technologies,” remarks Sinha. “Furthermore, EMS providers are increasingly focusing on shorter production runs to suit client requirements.”
However, as European EMS providers attempt to shake off the effects of the recession, they face a potent new threat. China, India and other Asian countries with their advantages of low manufacturing cost, abundant skilled labour and sizeable domestic markets, are starting to gain a competitive edge over their European counterparts in the electronics manufacturing industry.
“China, in particular, will offer a large pool of inexpensive and skilled labour,” cautions Sinha. “This will pose a serious threat to European EMS providers.”
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments