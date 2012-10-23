© beisea dreamstime.com

Premier Farnell opens new Centre in Poland

Farnell element14, the European trading brand of Premier Farnell plc has official opened its European Commercial Centre in Krakow, Poland.

The new Centre provides outbound telesales and telemarketing in 22 European languages to Farnell element14’s new and existing customers across the continent.



Farnell element14 began building the team in Krakow during March of this year and has built a 120-strong, multi-cultural team representing 24 different European nationalities.



The company said the team has been through an intensive training programme and is now able to fully support the needs of Farnell element14’s European customers.



Speaking at the opening ceremony, Kevin Yapp, Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer, Premier Farnell plc said: “E-commerce through our Farnell element14 transactional sites now accounts for more than 75% of our European business and in order to continue to evolve our competitive advantage we have created this centre to ensure our customers receive the best possible service as they continue to interact with us through their channel of choice”.



Elaine Barnes, Head of the European Commercial Centre in Krakow commented: “We considered some 30 different European locations before choosing Krakow, thanks to its impressively diverse, multi-cultural and multi-lingual community, which offered a rich pool of high potential talent for us to recruit from.”