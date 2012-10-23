© Leoni Electronics Production | October 23, 2012
Leoni expects weaker business in the fourth quarter
Based on the latest developments in particular in the automotive market, Leoni expects its business to weaken during the remaining three months of its current financial year.
With a view to its full-year forecast, Leoni expects to attain sales of about EUR 3.75 billion, lower than the previously expected EUR 3.8 to 3.9 billion.
Due to the lack of profit contribution resulting from reduced sales and due to exceptional factors the Leoni expects EBIT of about EUR 235 million (previously: EUR 255 to 275 million). The non-recurring effect from the sale of Leoni Studer Hard AG is already included in this figure.
Third quarter
Leoni said that, based on provisional calculations, consolidated sales for the period from July to September 2012 amounted to about EUR 954 million and therefore nearly the level of the preceding quarters.
With about EUR 52.5 million, earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) for the third quarter of the current year slightly exceeded the figure for the preceding three-month period (Q2/2012: EUR 50.8 million).
More comprehensive reporting with further key figures will follow as scheduled on 13 November 2012 with presentation of the final business results for the third quarter.
