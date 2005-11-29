Fujitsu Siemens outlines<br> Romanian strategy

Fujitsu Siemens Computers reports that the company will focus on developing projects for small and medium-sized enterprises in its Romanian facilities as well as on gaining a better position in working with large companies.

"The main activity will be to expand our network of partners, by including companies specialized in implementing solutions for large enterprises. We will focus on supplying our own storage solutions, as well as on the offering solutions from EMC and Network Appliances. Also, we want to consolidate our position on the retail segment", Dragos Nicolaescu, head of Fujitsu Siemens Computers' representative office, told BBW,.



Nicolaescu also told that the company will increase the number of employees as well as expand the technical and commercial support services offered to there partners.