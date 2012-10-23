© LPKF

ITE, Hakko and LPKF to train developers

The Institute of Technical Education (ITE, Singapore), Hakko and the Rapid PCB Prototyping division of LPKF Laser & Electronics have signed an agreement to collaborate in training developers of printed circuit boards.

Since 2010, the ITE and Hakko, producer of soldering systems and exclusive distributor of LPKF products, have been working together to train students. In September, specific further measures were agreed on in a memorandum of understanding. Now LPKF has also come on board.



The three partners will work together to formulate courses of instruction for special training in prototyping. In addition, the ITE has received a complete series of LPKF systems and processes for non-chemical circuit board prototyping. Finally, in the next five years employees of the ITE will head to LPKF headquarters to participate in specifically conceived “train-the-trainer” intensive courses.



“Already on our first visits, the working atmosphere at the ITE impressed me. Students receive industry- and research-related project tasks and develop them until they are ready for the market – they have fun, but it is also a very serious commitment,” explains Britta Schulz, Rapid PCB Prototyping Division Manager at LPKF.