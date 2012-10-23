© edhar - yralaits dreamstime.com

Humphree forms strategic partnership with Hanza

Humphree has partnered with Hanza for the production of new generation products.

Production will take place both in Hanza's factory in Årjäng, Sweden and Poland.



"The main reason we chose Hanza was that they could offer added value beyond traditional contract manufacturers," says Per Landegren, CEO Humphree. "Their business model well meets our high requirements for flexibility and product quality. Our products are located in very harsh, marine environments, why they have enormously high requirements on standards of reliability. "



"It feels great to have the confidence from Humphree" says Thomas Lindstrom, Vice President Sales & Marketing. "We have grown strong in the industrial and defence segment in recent years, but now we have also made a breakthrough in the marine segment."