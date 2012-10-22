© gingergirl dreamstime.com Electronics Production | October 22, 2012
Battery production market consolidating faster than expected
Only six to eight international players in battery production will remain in the market by 2017 according analysts Roland Berger.
A Roland Berger study back in 2010 predicted that six to eight global players in rechargeable battery business would survive through to 2017, but the analysts say the process of consolidation is progressing quicker than expected.
"Over the last two years, the industry has seen a number of new players filing for bankruptcy. And the wave of consolidation can only build in strength over the next five years as companies along the entire value chain are confronted by low profits and tight margins. The reason: enormous pressure on prices, slow market growth, strong competition and the need to keep investing in innovation," a press release by the analysts states.
Roland Berger Strategy Consultants have released a report on these issues titled "Lithium-Ion batteries – The bubble bursts". The report argues that "both OEMs and battery producers will have to pursue new strategies in order to compete in a tough marketplace".
"The tremendous hype around Li-Ion batteries has left us with a bubble," explains Wolfgang Bernhart, Partner at Roland Berger Strategy Consultants. "Government support and far too optimistic growth assumptions about electromobility have led to major overcapacities. What is more, the ambitious drive to achieve economies of scale as fast as possible has triggered a fierce price war between the established market players in Asia and new players in the US."
The report suggests that , in many cases, producers of large-formal Li-Ion batteries will not be able to generate sufficient earnings to cover their costs of capital, because automotive OEMs have forced significantly lower prices on their battery suppliers. According to the study, OEMs will be paying between EUR 180 and 200 per kWh for large-format battery cells until 2014/2015.
"In this environment, battery producers can't generate sufficient cashflow to make vital investments in new and more efficient production systems and in the R&D needed for next-generation batteries. Yet this spending is important for driving down material costs," says Wolfgang Bernhart.
The report predicts that, thanks to tight margins and a lack of investment, only a few of the big suppliers of Li-Ion batteries will survive, with players from Korea and Japan probably among them.
"Over the last two years, the industry has seen a number of new players filing for bankruptcy. And the wave of consolidation can only build in strength over the next five years as companies along the entire value chain are confronted by low profits and tight margins. The reason: enormous pressure on prices, slow market growth, strong competition and the need to keep investing in innovation," a press release by the analysts states.
Roland Berger Strategy Consultants have released a report on these issues titled "Lithium-Ion batteries – The bubble bursts". The report argues that "both OEMs and battery producers will have to pursue new strategies in order to compete in a tough marketplace".
"The tremendous hype around Li-Ion batteries has left us with a bubble," explains Wolfgang Bernhart, Partner at Roland Berger Strategy Consultants. "Government support and far too optimistic growth assumptions about electromobility have led to major overcapacities. What is more, the ambitious drive to achieve economies of scale as fast as possible has triggered a fierce price war between the established market players in Asia and new players in the US."
The report suggests that , in many cases, producers of large-formal Li-Ion batteries will not be able to generate sufficient earnings to cover their costs of capital, because automotive OEMs have forced significantly lower prices on their battery suppliers. According to the study, OEMs will be paying between EUR 180 and 200 per kWh for large-format battery cells until 2014/2015.
"In this environment, battery producers can't generate sufficient cashflow to make vital investments in new and more efficient production systems and in the R&D needed for next-generation batteries. Yet this spending is important for driving down material costs," says Wolfgang Bernhart.
The report predicts that, thanks to tight margins and a lack of investment, only a few of the big suppliers of Li-Ion batteries will survive, with players from Korea and Japan probably among them.
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments